FIU Operating With New Faces in Key Special Teams Roles
MIAMI, FL - For the first time since 2021, FIU will have a new punter in addition to a new kicker and long snapper.
FIU's special teams unit will look quite different in 2025 and Willie Simmons is calling the kicker competition the "most fierce" competition on the team right now.
Coming in to punt will be Simmons' former punter at Florida A&M, Trey Wilhoit. After spending the last two years at FAMU, he joins the Panthers as an FCS Football Central All-American, Phil Steele All-SWAC Second Team, FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Second Team and being placed on the FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List. It's safe to say at this point in camp that Wilhoit will be the starting punter for FIU come Week One.
"I think if (Wilhoit) can stay consistent, he can be an NFL punter," said special teams coordinator Kenneth Gilstrap. "He's been an All-American. He's been very consistent. He's a family man, has a real life going on with a wife and two kids. He busts his tail off and that's the most important thing, because he's teaching those young men how to be men."
The placekicking competition is an interesting one. Midway through last season, longtime kicker Chase Gabriel left the program and they turned to St. Thomas University transfer Alejandro Prado to do both the field goals and kickoffs. Freshman Robert Czeremcha impressed late into the season as the primary field goal kicker.
After Prado departed the program via the transfer portal, FIU is left with Czeremcha and UAB transfer Noah Grant. Despite a rough showing at the spring game, they have looked good in practice since then.
"Noah (Grant) has the leg, so he's gonna be our kickoff guy, probably long field goal guy, but Robert (Czeremcha) has been pushing him for that short field goal kicker. Maybe a situation where Robert CZ is making 35 and in and then Noah is making outside of that."
Conference USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year C'Quann Jnopierre will be returning both kickoffs and punts this season, unlike last season, when he only returned the kickoffs.
"Doing both is going to be a bit of adjustment," Jnopierre said. "I did punt return also in my life too. I didn't last year, but I have done it. It'll be just a small adjustment, but it's really nothing too much that I can't handle."
Finally at long snapper, with the departures of Jackson Lee (FAU) and Kinnick Manley (Troy), FIU brought in Mississippi Valley State's Trent Sims and Houston's Justin Wood. That is still an ongoing competition as the Panthers perpare for their August 29th season opener against Bethune-Cookman.