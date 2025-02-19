FIU Poaches Strength Coach From Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff
A source has confirmed to G5 Football Daily FIU has hired Colorado Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Stephen Houston. Houston will work alongside FIU Director of Strength and Conditioning Matt Hickman.
Houston, a former running back at Indiana (2011-2013), had stints as an NFL player with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before calling it a career.
His first job as a strength and conditioning coach came with the University of New Mexico from 2018-2020. He then made his way to the position of Director of Olympic Sport Performance at Charleston Southern University for a year.
From 2021-23, Houston was the Assistant Director of Football Strength & Conditioning at Purdue University and then most recently, he was with Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado these past two seasons.
The Panthers will begin spring workouts on Tuesday, March 4 and the spring game will take place on Saturday, April 5.