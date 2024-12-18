FIU Quarterback Keyone Jenkins Withdraws From Transfer Portal
After entering the transfer portal, FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins has decided to withdraw his name and return to FIU for a third season, On3's Pete Nakos reports. Jenkins entered the transfer portal following FIU's firing of head coach Mike MacIntyre.
Jenkins, who will be going into his junior year with the program, is coming off a season where he completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named Conference USA Player of the Week twice.
The Miami Central product drew interest from a handful of power conference programs, but Jenkins ultimately made the decision to return to the team he started his college career with.
During his introductory press conference, new FIU head coach Willie Simmons made it known that he wanted to bring players back who had made the decision to enter the portal. That included bringing back Jenkins, who Simmons made known he had spoken too.
Going into 2025, Jenkins will look to break the school's passing touchdown record in a single-season which is 26, set by James Morgan in 2018. Jenkins threw 22 in 2024. He could also break the single-season passing yards record, which Max Bortenschlager holds with 2,935. Jenkins reached the mark of 2557 in his sophomore campaign.
Jenkins can also creep close to Alex McGough's record for most career passing touchdowns at FIU. The record is 65, and Jenkins currently has 33 passing touchdowns through two seasons with the Panthers.
