FIU Running Backs Shomari Lawrence and Kejon Owens Enters The Transfer Portal
FIU running back Shomari Lawrence has entered the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3. Lawrence will finish his FIU career rushing for 743 yards and five touchdowns on 172 attempts. Lawrence, a redshirt junior, transferred in from South Dakota prior to the 2023 season.
Lawrence saw action in all 12 games his first season with FIU, leading the team with 566 rushing yards on 125 attempts. He punched in four rushing touchdowns.
In 2024, Joseph returned to a crowded backfield. Lawrence was limited to eight games, rushing for 177 yards and one touchdown on 47 attempts. His only touchdown of the season came against Jacksonville State.
Kejon Owens, a Miami Central product, had been with the program for four years, but did not play in 2020. The redshirt junior finished his FIU career rushing for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. In 2024, Owens played in 11 games, rushing for 392 yards and five touchdowns on 92 attempts.
The only major piece of FIU's rushing attack from 2023 currently set to return is sophomore Devonte Lyons. Lyons rushed for 288 yards in four games in 2024.
