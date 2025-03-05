FIU's Ajay Allen Wants To Show He's "The Best Running Back In The Country"
MIAMI, FL - For the FIU Panthers, the biggest offensive addition out of the transfer portal this cycle was University of Miami transfer running back Ajay Allen.
Allen, a former four-star recruit (247Sports), began his career at Nebraska, where he spent one season before transferring to Miami. In his two seasons with the Hurricanes, he ran for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.
Allen spoke to G5 Football Daily as the Panthers began spring practice this week. When asked what type of running back he is, Allen said that he's "versatile."
"I just wanted a fair opportunity and a restart," said Allen on why he chose FIU. "I actually didn't want to leave Florida, so I said I'd just come here."
The newest Panther will be sharing the running back room with redshirt senior Kejon Owens and sophomore Devonte Lyons. Owens originally entered the transfer portal this cycle, but decided to return to FIU for another season. Lyons made waves in the final four games of the regular season, becoming the only FIU running back to rush for 100-yards in a single game in 2024.
Allen won't be a total stranger to his new school. Former University of Miami offensive anaylst Benedick Hyppolite, assistant offensive line coach Edwin Pata and offensive lineman Antonio Tripp all spent time with him in Coral Gables. Although it is nice to have those faces, Allen is also getting familiar with all the other faces at FIU.
"We're learning in the system and the system is learning us, so we learn every day and that's getting us better."
Coming from a running back room at "The U" that featured Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr., Allen wasn't able to showcase what he wanted to, so he's coming into the opportunity at FIU with a chip on his shoulder.
"I just want to show people that I am one of the best running backs in the country and what you are going to experience this year is going to be the best thing you've probably seen."
The Panthers continue spring practices this month with the program's spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 5.