Former FIU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre Lands In The SEC
After a three-year stint as the head coach at FIU, Mike MacIntyre has joined Jeff Lebby's staff as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State. This is his first non-head coaching job since 2021 when he was the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
MacIntyre began his collegiate coaching career in 1990 at Georgia as a graduate assistant. After stops at Davidson, UT Martin, Temple, and Ole Miss (as well as a season coaching in Germany), he made his way to the NFL with time as a defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-06 and then in 2007 with the New York Jets.
After his NFL stint, MacIntyre returned to the collegiate ranks to become the defensive coordinator at Duke. He would go on to earn the head coaching job at San Jose State in 2010. His best season with the Spartans came in 2012 where he went 11-2.
His successful stint at San Jose State landed him a job at Colorado where he spent five seasons, his longest stint as a head coach. The Buffs even extended MacIntyre after a 10-4 record in 2016. That would go on to be his final winning season as a head coach to-date. In 2018, after getting off to a 5-0 start, MacIntyre's team went through a six-game losing streak. He was fired prior to the final game of that season.
MacIntyre was then hired as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss for a season in 2019, before moving on to Memphis after Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke was not retained. In his first season at Memphis, the Tigers went 8-3 and their defense ranked eighth in the American Athletic Conference. In his final season before taking the FIU job, the Tigers went 6-6 and had the third-worst defense in the conference.
Macintyure was 12-24 in three seasons as the head coach of FIU before being fired with three years left on his deal. in 2024, MacIntyre led the FIU defense to ranking fourth-best in total and pass defense in Conference USA.
MacIntyre now joins a Mississippi State team that went 2-10 and had the worst defense in the SEC in 2024. This will also mark MacIntyre's first analyst role in a collegiate program.
