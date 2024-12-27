Frank Ponce Returning To FIU Football After Stint as Appalachian State OC
Florida International is set to name Frank Ponce as the team’s new tight ends coach, per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Newly hired head coach Willie Simmons continues to assemble his staff as the veteran assistant will make his way to Miami for his second stint on FIU’s staff.
Ponce, a Miami native and FIU alum, was on the Panthers’ staff under then-head coach Mario Cristobal from 2007-2012 as wide receivers coach.
The 53-year-old spent the last two seasons as Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Ponce’s addition to the staff gives Simmons another strong recruiter in South Florida as Ponce spent 15 years coaching high school football in Miami, with his final stops being as head coach at Coral Reef and Miami High.
It was previously reported by various outlets that former Middle Tennessee State head coach Rick Stockstill would join Simmons’ staff as tight ends coach, as Simmons played under Stockstill at Clemson and served as an assistant on Stockstill’s staff at MTSU.
Ponce has also served as quarterbacks coach at Miami and Louisville during his coaching career as Simmons takes over for Mike MacIntyre, who was dismissed after three consecutive 4-8 seasons with the program.
