G5 Names on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players List
This week, ESPN released their preseason rankings for the top 100 college football players in the nation. Just six of those players come from the Group of Five: two receivers, a running back, a quarterback, an offensive lineman, and a linebacker.
If those rankings are to be believed, these are the top six individual players in the Group of Five.
#89 - Jason Henderson - LB - Old Dominion
The lone defender in the group, Henderson earned All-America honors from 12 different outlets and was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond Linebacker of the Year in 2023. Henderson averaged a national best 14.2 tackles last season.
#79 - Ricky White III - WR- UNLV
White caught 88 balls for 1483 yards in 2023 as the Rebels made a massively surprising run to the Moutain West title game in 2024. White should see another big year of production connecting with new UNLV transfer Matthew Sluka.
#71 - Kaidon Salter - QB - Liberty
Salter's athleticism gets to be on full display at Liberty. It was last year as well when Salter scampered for 1089 yards and 12 touchdowns last season on top of 32 touchdowns through the air with only six interceptions.
#55 - Tory Horton - WR - Colorado State
Horton has been a first-team All-Mountain West selection each of the last two seasons, catching 167 balls for 2267 yards with 16 touchdowns. As he continues to build chemistry with Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Horton hopes to push the Rams to their best finish in years.
#54 - Clay Webb - OL - Jacksonville State
The G5's top offensive lineman and a major part of Jax State's success in the running game. The Georgia transfer looks primed for another productive year in 2024.
#25 - Ashton Jeanty - RB - Boise State
Considered by some to be the most desirable running back in this season's draft class, Jeanty is a major reason why Boise State has College Football Playoff aspirations this year. He led the nation with 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game in 2023.