Head Coach Willie Simmons Looks To Win Right Away With FIU Football
MIAMI, FL - Spirits were high on Monday afternoon as FIU introduced Willie Simmons, the seventh head coach in program history. Simmons dove into plenty of topics in his first media availability, including retaining players, winning games quickly and the "Key F's" that he wants to enforce within the program.
FIU recently ended a third straight 4-8 season under head coach Mike MacIntyre who was fired on December 4. Six days later, FIU brought in the Duke running backs coach and former Florida A&M head coach to take over the reins.
The message from Simmons was clear. He wants to not just win, but win immediately.
"We will have the best habits around," Simmons told the crowd at the Graham Center on the FIU campus Monday. "Those championship habits that we have daily will be what brings us championships to Pitbull Stadium. Everything that we do will be about championship habits."
Prior to taking the job at FIU, Simmons boasted a 66-24 record as a head coach, never having a losing season in stints at Prairie View A&M and FAMU. He will put that up to the test with a non-conference schedule in 2025 that will include Penn State, Florida Atlantic and UConn.
Among the seven "Key F's" that Simmons noted, fight was one of them.
"We will be a team that will know how to overcome adversity. Being a college athlete is extremely hard in today's climate. They're being poured in so many different directions...Adversity will hit this football team. It's hit some already. We have some individuals that we have to bring back into the fold here pretty quickly because the transfer portal opened today."
At the moment, 16 players have entered the transfer portal for FIU. Amongst those players include starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins, star wide receiver Eric Rivers who broke the record for most receiving yards in a single season, and linebacker Travion Barnes who had 129 total tackles. Simmons will have to field a relatively new roster going into 2025.
Following his press conference, he spoke to the media and noted that he has spoken to both Keyone Jenkins and Eric Rivers.
"I look forward to continued dialogue with both of them and the other guys that are in the portal."
Despite being a new coach at FIU, the pitch to bring back players is pretty clear for someone like Simmons.
"I don't think in their hearts that any of them want to leave FIU. I think they love it here. You build a bond with your brothers over the years of playing together and grinding together...It's my job to remind them of that, but lay out a plan for them that's concise to let them know what this program is going to look like next year, because some of those guys, this is their last year, so they don't have time to wait till we build it two years down the road. They wanna know that this is the best situation for them next season. For me, it's about proving that to them, to their families, to anyone in who they trust and we have already started out that process."
By far the biggest statements made by Simmons were his aspirations as the head coach of the Panthers. He not only wants to win and host a Conference USA title, but become the top G5 team in the country, and make it to the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title.
"Our first goal is to win a national championship," said Simmons. "The next goal is to make the College Football Playoff as the top G5 program. In order to do that, we have to be the highest ranked G5 school in the country. We have a goal to win the Conference USA championship and to host it right here in Pitbull Stadium. Of course it goes without saying that our goal is to have a winning record every single year. A goal to be undefeated here at Pitbull Stadium. We will take pride in playing here in the 305 and everyone who steps onto this field will know that we don't lose at home."
