Jacksonville State Football To Face UCF To Open 2025 Season
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks finished the 2024 season in Orlando, losing in the Cure Bowl against the Ohio Bobcats. We now know will kick off their 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 at FBC Mortgage Stadium against Scott Frost and the UCF Knights.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-5 season, defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to win the Conference USA championship game. Following the title game, head coach Rich Rodriguez departed back to West Virginia and the program brought in Auburn co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.
As for the Knights, they are coming off a rough 4-8 campaign. Head coach Gus Malzahn resigned following the season. To replace Malzahn, UCF brought in fan favorite and former Knights head coach Scott Frost. Frost is coming off a stint as an analyst with the Los Angeles Rams.
This will mark the first time these two programs will face off against each other in football. The time for the game has not been determined. A source tells G5 Football Daily that Conference USA will release all team's schedules on Thursday, February 6.
