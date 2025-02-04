G5 Football Daily

Jacksonville State Football To Face UCF To Open 2025 Season

Jax State head coach Charles Kelly will take on Scott Frost to begin the 2025 season

Kevin Barral

Dec 20, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Jacksonville State Gamecocks wide receiver Jarod Bowie (9) runs with the ball against the Ohio Bobcats in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Jacksonville State Gamecocks wide receiver Jarod Bowie (9) runs with the ball against the Ohio Bobcats in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks finished the 2024 season in Orlando, losing in the Cure Bowl against the Ohio Bobcats. We now know will kick off their 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 at FBC Mortgage Stadium against Scott Frost and the UCF Knights.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-5 season, defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to win the Conference USA championship game. Following the title game, head coach Rich Rodriguez departed back to West Virginia and the program brought in Auburn co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

As for the Knights, they are coming off a rough 4-8 campaign. Head coach Gus Malzahn resigned following the season. To replace Malzahn, UCF brought in fan favorite and former Knights head coach Scott Frost. Frost is coming off a stint as an analyst with the Los Angeles Rams.

This will mark the first time these two programs will face off against each other in football. The time for the game has not been determined. A source tells G5 Football Daily that Conference USA will release all team's schedules on Thursday, February 6.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

RECRUITING: Coastal Carolina Lands Star JUCO Running Back For 2025

Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality

RECRUITING: Top-50 2026 Athlete Brandon Smith Commits To San Diego State

Published
Kevin Barral
KEVIN BARRAL

Home/CUSA