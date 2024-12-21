Jacksonville State Names Former Auburn & Alabama DC Charles Kelly As Next Head Coach
Jacksonville State have officially named longtime college assistant Charles Kelly as the program’s next head coach.
The 57-year-old Kelly is an Ozark, Alabama native who five spent seasons as an assistant at Jacksonville State from 1994-1999 before having stints at the Power Four level with Georgia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and Colorado.
Kelly most recently as co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach at Auburn this season.
The veteran coach has served as an assistant on two national championship winning teams, first with Florida State in 2013 and co-defensive coordinator of the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide who went undefeated.
Kelly takes over for Rich Rodriguez, who left the Gamecocks after three seasons at the helm where he guided the program’s transition from the FCS to FBS level and amassed a 27-10 record with two bowl appearances during his time as head coach.
Jacksonville State fell in the Cure Bowl to Ohio 30-27 as Rodriguez did not coach in the bowl game.
