Kennesaw State Confirms Brian Bohannon Has Stepped Down As Head Coach
Brian Bohannon had been the programs only head coach, but on Sunday, On3's Pete Nakos broke the news that Bohannon had been fired. A couple hours later when Kennesaw State released their statement, they noted that Bohannon stepped down. He will finish his stint with a 72-37 record.
"Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach," said Athletic Director Milton Overton in the press release. "I want to express my sincere appreciation to Coach Bohannon and his family for their dedication to Kennesaw State University and our football program over the past 11 years. Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, poured his heart and soul into this program, and represented our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character."
Bohannon led the Owls to the FBS level. In their first season there, they currently hold a 1-8 record, with their biggest win coming against the Liberty Flames, snapping the country's longest active regular season winning streak.
Co-Offensive Coordinator Chandler Burke will take over as the interim head coach. He was named the 2018 FCS National Performer of the Year and was a runner-up for the Walter Payton Award.
Kennesaw State will welcome the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday, November 16 at 3:00 pm. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.