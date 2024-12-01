Kennesaw State To Hire Jerry Mack As Next Head Coach
Per Kai Millette of The Kennesa State Sentinel, the Kennesaw State Owls are hiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jerry Mack to become the next head coach. This hire comes after the Owls fired Brian Bohannon during the 2024 season.
"My family and I are extremely excited to join the Owl family," said Mack Kennesaw State's press release.
"I want to thank Director of Athletics Milton Overton and President Kathy Schwaig for this phenomenal opportunity. KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes," said Mack. "I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I'm looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of."
Mack holds a 31-15 record at the NCAA level (including postseason play). Not even a season in at the NFL ranks, he will return to the collegiate level. His only prior head coaching experience is at North Carolina Central where he led them to a Celebration Bowl berth. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year in 2016.
"After an extensive national search, I would like to welcome coach Jerry Mack, his wife, Starlett, and family to Owl Nation as our head football coach," said Athletic Director Milton Overton in the press release. "Coach Mack's values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program. He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes."
Other prior experience at the collegiate level includes being the running backs coach at Tennessee where he led the Vols to averaging 217.8 rushing yards per game. He was also previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rice.
At the moment, Mack will be one of several new head coaches in Conference USA, joining Ryan Carty from Delaware and Ryan Beard from Missouri State who will join the conference for the upcoming season. FIU are also on the hunt for a recently fired Mike MacIntyre.