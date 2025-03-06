Liberty Flames Head Coach Jamey Chadwell Promotes Former Pupil To New On-Field Role
Former Coastal Carolina standout linebacker Teddy Gallagher is set to be named as Liberty’s outside linebackers coach, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
The 27-year-old Gallagher has been a fast-riser since beginning his coaching career following a successful collegiate career with the Chanticleers.
Playing for current Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell with Coastal Carolina, Gallagher was a three-time All-Sun Belt honoree, earning third-team accolades in both 2019 and 2020, as well as honorable mention honors in 2021.
After beginning his career at the junior college level, the Los Angeles, Calif. native saw action in 48 games at the linebacker position for his career at CCU where he totaled 306 tackles, including 151 solo stops and 155 assisted tackles, while also tallying 23.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.
The 306 tackles made Gallagher the fourth Chanticleer in program history to eclipse the 300-career tackles mark.
He joined Liberty in 2023 and spent the previous two seasons as a defensive quality control coach under Chadwell. The Flames are coming off an 8-4 campaign and a loss to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl.