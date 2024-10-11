Louisiana Tech Football Clinches First Conference Win of 2024
Fans of CUSA football got two games on Thursday night, one of which saw the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Led by quarterback Evan Bullock, LA Tech were able to crush MTSU by a final score of 48-21 on Thursday night.
Career night for Bullock and Bulldogs Offense
After not winning the starting job to begin the season, redshirt freshman Evan Bullock made his first collegiate start against FIU and after some more fine tuning, he broke out against the Blue Raiders throwing for a career-high five touchdowns.
Bullock ended the night completing 18 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs for the Bulldogs starter. He led LA Tech to their highest-scoring game of the season. This also marked the first game that head coach Sonny Cumbie surrendered play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Nathan Young.
Middle Tennessee's Defensive Struggles Continue
Going into Thursday's game, the Blue Raiders defense ranked dead last Conference USA. Surrendering 48 points to the Bulldogs marked the fourth time this season that the defense allowed more than 40 points in a game.
MTSU allowed 551 total yards of offense as former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason tries to find his team's identity.
What's Next?
With the win, LA Tech moves to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They will travel to La Cruces and take on the New Mexico State Aggies on Tuesday, October 15. As for Middle Tennessee, they will fall to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
