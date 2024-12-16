Louisiana Tech To Face Army in Independence Bowl Following Marshall's Dropout
Following Marshall football’s decision to drop out of the Independence Bowl, it was announced by bowl organizers that Louisiana Tech will take their place and face Army on December 28 (8:15 p.m., ESPN).
The invite to the Bulldogs was extended following Marshall notifying officials of its intent to withdraw from the Independence Bowl after seeing over 25 players enter the transfer portal.
"We are excited to accept the opportunity to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against a fantastic and storied program as Army," said La Tech Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. "I believe our football program is moving toward positive structure and the opportunity to play in this bowl adds to that momentum. We are looking forward to being in Shreveport for this matchup."
After the decision was made that Marshall head coach Charles Huff wouldn’t be retained, over a dozen players listed on the Thundering Herd’s online two-deep have declared their intent to enter the portal.
The Bulldogs will be going bowling for the first time since 2020 and will be returning to the Independence Stadium where they blanked Miami (Fla.), 14-0, in the 2019 Independence Bowl.
