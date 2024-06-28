Louisiana Tech's Smoke Harris Signs CFL Deal With Hamilton Tiger-Cats
After a standout college career for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, wide receiver Davon "Smoke" Harris will get an opportunity to play professionally in Canada. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that they have signed Harris as a free agent.
Harris was an All-CUSA selection four times in five seasons as a Bulldog.
RELATED: Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Named Conference USA Male Athlete of The Year
As a high school recruit, the 5'7" Harris received a three-star rating from 247Sports in the class of 2018. He won a Louisiana state championship with West Feliciana High School.
A native of St. Francisville, Louisiana, Harris picked up 2998 yards from scrimmage with 25 touchdowns in college. The majority of that production came through the passing game, as he totaled 2903 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air.
Harris was also an impact player on special teams, returning 82 punts for 839 yards with one touchdown, in addition to 41 kickoff returns for 992 yards.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio Picks Up Wisconsin Corner Michael Mack
Hamilton's next game is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at the Ottawa Redblacks. The Tiger-Cats are off to an 0-3 start for the 2024 season.