Missouri State Football Schedule Released Ahead Of First FBS Season
The Missouri State Bears are one of two teams (alongside Delaware) to jump from the FCS to Conference USA in 2025. On Thursday, CUSA released the schedules of every team. The Bears will begin the 2025 season in Los Angeles against Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans on Saturday, August 30.
The remainder of the non-conference schedule is as follows: Saturday, September 6 at Marshall, Saturday, September 13 at home against SMU and Saturday, September 20 against UT Martin.
The Bears will open conference play for the first time as an FBS program against Western Kentucky, a team that they have faced six times, but never defeated. Their most recent game took place in 2006 where the Hilltoppers won, 17-14.
For the first time ever, the Bears will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on the Blue Raiders. Nick Vattiato, one of three returning starting quarterbacks in the conference, will lead the Blue Raiders' offense in this matchup. Last season, MTSU had the second-best passing offense in the conference. This game will mark the beginning of midweek games for the Bears. It will take place on Wednesday, September 27.
The Bears will then travel to La Cruces to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. This will mark the first ever matchup between these two programs. That game will take place on Wednesday, October 22.
FIU will make their way to Robert W. Plaster Stadium for the first time in program history to take on the Bears. FIU finished 4-8 for a third straight season and for the first time since 2021, they did not win a road game. Under new head coach Willie Simmons, the Panthers will look to spoil the Bears first year in Conference USA.
Although the Liberty Flames will look different, playing in Lynchburg has been described as intimidating and difficult. The Bears will certainly have their challenges on the road against a Liberty team that lost their quarterback, but brought in Costal Carolina transfer Ethan Vasko.
The Bear will have the pleasure of taking on Scotty Walden and the UTEP Miners in their final season as a member of Conference USA. This will mark the first and likley only matchup between these two teams in program history.
Kennesaw State and new head coach Jerry Mack will head to Robert W. Plaster Stadium for the second time ever to take on Missouri State. These two teams met in 2019 with the Owls coming out on top by a final score of 35-24.
The Bears' final game of the season is at home against Louisiana Tech. These are two teams who will meet for the first time in program history, as well.
