Missouri State Football Schedules Two Major Non-Conference Games For First FBS Season
The Missouri State Bears will join Conference USA in 2025, marking their first season as members of the FBS. The Bears will begin the transition from the FCS this season.
Ahead of that year, the Bears have officially found the first two non-conference opponents they will face as an FBS progra. The university announced home-and-home series with the ACC's SMU Mustangs and the Sun Belt's Marshall Thundering Herd this week.
RELATED: Conference USA Adding Missouri State In 2025
SMU will be Missouri State's first FBS opponent when the Bears reach their new level. That contest will take place Saturday, September 13, 2025. The Bears will make the return trip to Dallas on September 26, 2026.
Meanwhile, the first game of Missouri State's Marshall series will be September 6 in West Virginina. The Herd travel to Springfield on September 19, 2026.
Missouri State has never played either opponent previously.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Memphis Tigers Rank #19 In Game's Top Offenses
Previously-announced games at Arkansas and at home against FCS foe UT Martin will round out Missouri State's inaugural FBS non-conference schedule.
In 2026, the Bears also have a date with Kansas State scheduled for September 5, with one more non-conference opponent likely to be scheduled.
Newly extended head coach Ryan Beard will lead the Bears into their final FCS season on August 31 at Montana.