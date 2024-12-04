Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 15
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. Colorado State
4. Fresno State
5. San Jose State
6. Hawai’i
7. New Mexico
8. Utah State
9. San Diego State
10. Wyoming
11. Air Force
12. Nevada
Jay Norvell has done an excellent job at Colorado State, as his Rams found their eighth win of the season and will head to a bowl for the first time since 2017. However, CSU’s bid to make the Mountain West title game fell short as by virtue of UNLV’s 38-14 victory over Nevada, the Rebels earned the right to head to Boise State in Friday’s MWC championship game (7 p.m., ET/FOX).
The Broncos finished the season on a high note, as Boise took care of business against Oregon State behind star running back Ashton Jeanty’s 226-yard day on the ground.
Those three clubs end the year as our top three in the power rankings, followed by Fresno State and San Jose State. The Bulldogs took a disappointing loss to a subpar UCLA team, followed by quarterback Mikey Keene’s decision to enter the transfer portal. San Jose State closed on a high note, edging out Stanford 34-31 behind Walker Eget’s 385-yard passing day.
New Mexico falls a game shy of bowl eligibility as the Lobos fall to Hawaii, 38-30 – leaving both teams with 5-7 records.
