New Mexico State Running Back Seth McGowan Enters Transfer Portal
Per On3, New Mexico State running back Seth McGowan has entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag. McGowan entered the portal following the season, but withdrew his name a day later. This marks the second time he hits the portal this offseason.
Last season, McGowan ran for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. He was named to Conference USA's second team all-conference squad. McGowan finished fifth amongst the conference in rushing yards.
Prior to his time with the Aggies, McGowan joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2020. However, following some off-field issues, he was removed from the program and went the JUCO route at Butler Community College and ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns in six games played. He once again entered the transfer portal and made his way to Las Cruces.
In 2024, New Mexico State posted a 3-9 record and ranked fourth amongst Conference USA in rushing offense.