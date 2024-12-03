NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Reportedly Interested In FIU Head Coach Job
Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in South Florida, former Baltimore Ravens' linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is "highly interested" in the FIU head coaching job. FIU is currently searching for a replacement for Mike MacIntyre, who was recently fired after three seasons leading the Panthers.
There were reports last week from Adam Schefter that Lewis had interest in the Florida Atlantic job, but those were later deemed inaccurate by other outlets.
Lewis is a Florida native who played for the University of Miami. He was drafted with the 26th pick in 1996 by the Baltimore Ravens where he would spend his 16 year career at. Lewis won two super bowls, was named defensive player of the year twice and was named a First Team All-Pro seven times.
Following his playing career in 2012, Lewis has had stints as an analyst with ESPN and FOX, appeared on Dancing With The Stars , and pursued other entrepreneurial ventures. He has no formal experience coaching at the college level.
FIU has only previously had one former NFL player become the Panthers' head coach: Don Strock.
