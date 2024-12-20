RECAP: Sam Houston Triumphs 31-26 Over Georgia Southern in Historic First FBS Bowl Appearance
The Sam Houston Bearkats defeated Georgia Southern 31-26 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Thursday night, making a strong statement in their first-ever FBS bowl appearance.
Redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Watson led the Bearkats, rising to the occasion by completing 23 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His 33-yard touchdown pass to Simeon Evans in the second quarter gave Sam Houston a lead they never relinquished. Evans finished with seven catches for 85 yards, providing a reliable target throughout the game.
Jaylon Jimmerson was a key player for the Bearkats, making an immediate impact with a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown just three minutes into the game and adding another pick later. Jimmerson earned New Orleans Bowl MVP honors, becoming the first defensive player to win the award since 2004.
The Bearkats' defense dominated, forcing five turnovers to tie a New Orleans Bowl record. This included two interceptions by Jimmerson, one by Kavian Gaither, and another by Briceon Hayes. The defense also registered three sacks in the first half from Issiah Nixon, Briceon Hayes, and Richard Outland Jr.
Georgia Southern’s offense, led by quarterback JC French and running back Jalen White, gained 393 total yards to Sam Houston’s 267 but struggled with turnovers. White contributed 90 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Eagles had a chance to close the gap in the third quarter, pulling within three points, but couldn’t recover from key mistakes and penalties.
A pivotal moment came in the fourth quarter when a facemask penalty negated a sack, giving the Bearkats new life. Watson took advantage, connecting with Evans for a 32-yard pass that set up a one-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 28-19.
Kicker Christian Pavon added a 21-yard field goal after a forced fumble on a punt return, sealing the victory.
With acting head coach Brad Cornelsen at the helm following KC Keeler’s departure, Sam Houston’s win marked a milestone in their transition to Conference USA in 2023. For Georgia Southern (8-5), the loss was their third consecutive bowl defeat under head coach Clay Helton.
