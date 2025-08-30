Sam Houston Drops Home Opener As UNLV Moves To 2-0
After last week's scare against Idaho State, UNLV were eager to redeem themselves in Texas against the Sam Houston Bearkats. Save for a few second half lapses, they were successful enough to move their record to 2-0. Following Boise State's loss to South Florida, the Rebels will certainly take it in the grand scheme of things. The final score ended up at 38-21 in favor of UNLV.
How Far Can Anthony Colandrea Take UNLV?
UNLV's starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the victory. He was mostly effective through the air with 19 completions from 23 attempts with one interception. He added 23 yards on six carries, but fumbled twice, though they weren't lost. The UNLV offense was also helped along by Jai'Den Thomas (65 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Jaden Bradley (six catches for 125 yards, one touchdown).
If Colandrea can continue to play at a high level while tightening up the mistakes, UNLV will once again be a contender in the MWC.
Aamaris Brown Pick-Six
Friday marked a phenomenal defensive performance for UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown. In addition to four tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks, Brown intercepted a pass and treturned it 52 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Technical Issues at Sam Houston's Temporary Home
Sam Houston will play all of their 2025 home games at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, home of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo. Late in the first half, the in-stadium game clock stopped functioning and did not get back into working order for the remainder of the game. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you see it) the Bearkats won't play at home until they host Jacksonville State on October 9.
Next week, the Bearkats will make the long trip to Honolulu to face Hawaii on September 6. UNLV host UCLA at Allegiant Stadium that same day.