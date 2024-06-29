Sam Houston LB Trevor Williams Named CUSA Football Scholar Athlete of the Year
The 2023-24 Conference USA Scholar Athlete of the Year Award winners were announced on Friday. The league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives present the awards to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement (GPA), athletic achievement and service.
For football, the award went to outgoing Sam Houston Bearkats' linebacker Trevor Williams. Williams was one of three Sam Houston athletes to win for their respective sport.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Memphis Tigers Rank #19 In Game's Top Offenses
In his one season at the FBS level with the Bearkats, Williams made 135 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks.
In his six-season career with Sam Houston, which included their 2020-2021 FCS national championship, Williams totaled 395 tackles with 36 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He also had three career interceptions, ten passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
RELATED: FIU Football Announces Vice Night Game for 2024
In 2024, Sam Houston will play their second season in Conference USA as well as their second as a member of FBS. They finished the 2023 season with a record of 3-9.