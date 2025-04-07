G5 Football Daily

Sam Houston State To Play Home Games At MLS Stadium In 2025

Sam Houston State will be playing their home games in the heart of the city for the 2025 season

Apr 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) kicks a corner kick against the Houston Dynamo FC in the second half at Shell Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In light of the ongoing renovations at Sam Houston State's Bower Stadium, it was announced on Monday that the Bearkats will play all home football games at Shell Energy Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our program and our fans," said Athletic Director Bobby Williams in a press release. "Playing at Shell Energy Stadium will provide a top-tier venue for our student-athletes to showcase their talent and for our fans to experience a dynamic, world-class atmosphere. We're grateful to Shell Energy Stadium for their partnership in bringing the Bearkats to Houston for the 2025 season." 

The stadium is an hour from Huntsville, Texas (70.4 miles) and holds 20,656. Most recently, the venue hosted the NCAA Division III Football Championship.

SHSU will host home games this season against UNLV, Jacksonville State, UTEP, Delaware and FIU in Shell Energy Stadium.

Sam Houston State is coming off a 10-3 season, which included win against Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl. The Bearkats will begin the season on the road in week zero against Western Kentucky.

