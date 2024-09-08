Shula Bowl: FIU QB Jenkins Doesn't See Florida Atlantic As A Rival
MIAMI, FL - Following the FIU 52-16 victory over Central Michigan, sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins who threw two passing touchdowns and scored one rushing touchdown spoke a bit about the Florida Atlantic Owls, who the Panthers will play in the 22nd edition of the Shula Bowl this weekend.
"A couple years ago, it was a rivalry until they left the conference," said Jenkins. "Coach Mac takes this game serious and he didn't like how they beat up on us a couple years ago. It's not a revenge game, but we gotta go out there and execute."
RELATED: AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame
FIU currently rides a six-game losing streak against Florida Atlantic and to Jenkins' point, it hasn't felt like a rivalry to some in recent years.
"I don't really see those guys as a rival," said Jenkins. "No disrespect, it's just I don't see too much of a rivalry in college football unless it's teams like Ohio State/Michigan where it's big, but I don't think so."
The Owls open as 6.5-point favorites over the Panthers. FIU have not defeated the Owls in Boca Raton since 2012. Under head coach Mike MacIntyre, FIU fell to FAU at what was at home in 2022 by a final score of 52-7.