TAKEAWAYS: Eric Rivers Makes FIU History In Win Over New Mexico State
MIAMI, FL - After a mediocre first quarter from the FIU offense, the Panthers, led by Eric Rivers and Keyone Jenkins trounced the New Mexico State Aggies by a final score of 34-13.
Eric Rivers Makes History
Eric Rivers broke the FIU record for most receiving yards in a single game. He hauled in 11 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. For the Panthers wide receiver, it was the second-most receiving yards in a game by an FBS receiver this season. At the top was Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMilian, who had 304 in a game back in Week One.
Rivers now leads Conference USA with the most receiving yards and touchdowns this season. He was second in receiving yards going into Tuesday night's game, but stood at the top of the conference in receiving touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, Keyone Jenkins connected with Rivers on a 62-yard touchdown pass, the fourth of the night for Jenkins and third for Rivers. It was the Pan thers' longest play of the season.
Bounce Back Night For Jenkins
Keyone Jenkins had gone two straight games without throwing for over 100 yards, one due to an injury and the second because he was benched in favor of junior Chayden Peery. On Tuesday night, Jenkins completed 18 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
For the sophomore quarterbacks, his four touchdowns were a career-high and for the second time in his career, Jenkins threw for over 300 yards.
"He bounced back great tonight," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "The first half was okay and then the second half he did what I expect him to do. That's what I expect him to do every game. I expect him to dice them up. I expect him to run. I expect him to make the right reads. I expect him to be the best quarterback in our league. That's what I expect."
FIU Limits The Pass
Going into Tuesday night's game, New Mexico State had the worst passing offense in Conference USA. Senior Brandon Nunez got the start for the Aggies and ended the night completing five passes for 12 yards and one interception. Towards the end of the game, they went with Wake Forrest transfer Santino Marucci who completed two passes for 18 yards and an interception. It's the least amount of passing yards FIU has surrendered this season.
Hezekiah Masses had his second career interception in the third quarter of action. Safety Jojo Evans picked off Marucci in the fourth quarter of action, his second interception of the season.
"Felt like they would come in and try to run the football with the big quarterback," said MacIntyre. "They made some runs on us, but we were able to corral it. Felt like our secondary is really good. They're really good. They they make a lot of good adjustments and understanding how to play back there."
Offensive Line Steps Up
For the first time all season, the Panthers' offensive line did not have a single holding penalty. Along with the clean game, they did not surrender a sack.
"They did a really good job on that," said MacIntyre. "It was a good scheme. Keyone (Jenkins) made a couple of really nice moves a couple times to make some plays, which you have to do. The gates just didn't open. When the gates open, it's hard to do that. He has the ability to do that. I was very happy with how the offensive line protected in that situation."
What's Next?
With the win, FIU improves to 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. They will go into a 18-day break. The next game will be against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on November 16. As for the Aggies, they are now 2-6 on the season and 1-4. They will take on Western Kentucky on Saturday, November 9.
