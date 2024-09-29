TAKEAWAYS: FIU Begin Conference Play With Close Win Over LA Tech
Matchups between FIU and Louisiana Tech have been close in recent years. In 2022, FIU defeated the Bulldogs by a final score of 42-34 in double overtime and in 2023, FIU fell by a final score of 22-17.
To open conference play for the 2024 season, FIU won by a final score of 14-0 on Saturday night in Pitbull Stadium.
Defense Sparks the Win
For the first time since 2019, FIU shut out an opponent in the first half. FIU went into the half leading 7-0.
Linebacker Travion Barnes once again led the way for FIU, posting 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and was credited for half of a sack. Entering Saturday's game, Barnes was 12th in the country in total tackles and fourth in solo tackles.
In the third quarter, cornerback Hezekiah Masses forced a fumble which safety Jojo Evans recovered. It was the Panther defense's fifth recovered fumble of the season.
"They played really well," head coach Mike MacIntyre said of his defense. "We worked on some things we messed up on last week. We changed up a few things we were doing defensively to help us a little bit in that area and to disguise a little bit better pre-snap. The kids did an excellent job and the defensive coaching staff did a great job with them on that for sure."
Keyone Jenkins Takes Big Hits, but Gets Up
After the FIU offensive line only allowed one sack in their last two games, sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins was sacked three times. In the first quarter of action, Jenkins was drilled by Sifa Leota and he stayed in the ground for a few moments. Following the game, MacIntyre told the media that Jenkins was just fine.
"Crud," said MacIntyre when he saw Jenkins not getting up. "We get out there and he's saying 'I'm okay, I'm okay, I'm okay. Let me up,' he said.. It was just an ugly looking hit. It was good that he was okay."
Jenkins would go on to miss just one play and end the night completing 17 passes for 208 yards and a passing touchdown. Jenkins' passing touchdown to Eric Rivers in the first quarter of the game would mark his ninth of the season, holding onto his lead for most in Conference USA. Tonight's performance also marks back-to-back games for Jenkins without throwing an interception.
Flags Pile Up for Louisiana Tech
It was a tough night for Louisiana Tech, committing eight penalties which cost them 80 yards on the night, setting up FIU for success on several occasions. The Bulldog defense would've had two takeaways, but they were waived off due to penalties.
What's Next?
FIU enters a bye week, the first of two in the 2024 season. They will hit the road as they take on the 2023 CUSA Champion: the 5-0 Liberty Flames. The game will be Tuesday, October 8 at 7 PM PT - the first of two consecutive CBS Sports Network games for the Panthers.
