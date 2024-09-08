TAKEAWAYS: FIU Dominates Central Michigan in Opening Game at Pitbull Stadium
MIAMI, FL - In the inaugural game at the newly renamed Pitbull Stadium, the FIU Panthers defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas by a final score of 52-16, the most points scored in the Mike MacIntyre era.
FIU Took an Early Lead and Kept It
The first half of action saw FIU score 28 points and lead by 21, something they haven't done since 2019 when they took on Charlotte. With 146 yards of total offense, sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins ran for a touchdown and passed for two. Eric Rivers and Nazeviah Burris both hauled in the touchdown passes from Jenkins.
FIU would finish the game with 309 total yards of offense (124 pass/185 run). Jenkins finished the game completing 10 of 18 passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and a 150.1 RTG.
"Was alright," said Jenkins. "I could've done way better. There were a lot of throws I missed that I know I can make. We left some points out there on the board and there were a lot of plays I should have made out there, but just gotta get back in the lab, correct those mistakes."
Saturday's 52 points scored would mark the most since 2018 when FIU scored 63 points against UMass.
Taking advantage of turnovers
The Panthers' defense turned into the no-fly zone on Saturday night as they forced six turnovers, allowing FIU to score 32 points. Quarterback Joey Labas struggled, throwing for five interceptions. The five interceptions matched an FIU program record for most in a game since 2005 against Florida Atlantic.
"We were able to pressure the guy," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "We were able to hit him some. We were able to sack him some. We're able to get him out of the pocket some, but our secondary is doing a great job playing their coverages, playing them tighter."
The first interception that Labas threw was to senior corner back Jamal Potts. That marked Pott's first career interception.
The second turnover was a muffed punt by Central Michigan, recovered by Percy Courntey. That led to Jenkins' 17-yard touchdown pass to Nazeviah Burris.
With 1:54 left in the second quarter, Joey Labas threw his second interception of the day to redshirt junior Brian Blades II which he took all the way back. That marked Blades first career interception and for the FIU defense, it's back-to-back seasons of recording a pick six in a game.
In the third quarter where Labas threw his third interception of the game to Jojo Evans. That resulted in a Kejon Owens 26-yard rushing touchdown. That was Owen's first touchdown of the season.
The final points off turnover came off a Chase Gabriel 42-yard field goal.
Flex is back
After missing most of the game last week due to a bruised knee, graduate student running back Lexington Joseph ran for his first touchdown since the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech.
"It's a blessing, man," said Jospeh. "At one point in my life after my injury, I thought I'll never do it again, but it's a team effort, right. The offensive line, the play calling, Keyone handing it off to me, trusting my guys. It never would've been possible, but it was a blessing just to get back in the end zone."
What's Next?
With the win, FIU moves to 1-1 on the season and will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in the 22nd edition Shula Bowl. The last time the Panthers defeated the Owls was in 2016 in Miami, but the last win in Boca Raton, the site of the game was back in 2012.