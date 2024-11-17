TAKEAWAYS: FIU Eliminated From Bowl Eligibility After Jacksonville State Loss
JACKSONVILLE, AL - Going into Saturday's game against Jacksonville State, the FIU Panthers was still fighting for their postseason lives. It all came down to a fourth-and-five inside the final two two minutes. The Panthers couldn't convert, giving the Gamecocks their seventh consecutive win by a final score of 34-31.
The CUSA Title Race
For the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, their win combined with Western Kentucky's loss means that JSU is alone in first place atop Conference USA. Their job is far from done, however, as the Gamecocks still have dates against Sam Houston and Western Kentucky on the calendar to close the season. Both of those opponents are right behind JSU in the standings.
New Face In The Offense
Starting the game for FIU at running back was freshman Devonte Lyons. A product of St. Augustine High School, he ran for 1,558 yards and 27 touchdowns his senior season in 2023.
On Saturday, the true freshman scored his first collegiate touchdown in the second quarter. That gave FIU a 10-3 lead with 14:54 left in the second quarter.
Lyons went on to finish the game with 88 yards, a team high, and one touchdown on 12 carries. It also marked the most rushing yards in a single-game for an FIU running back this season.
Big Day For Dean Patterson
Going into the game, the Gamecocks ranked seventh in CUSA in passing defense. FIU quickly took advantage of that and turned to redshirt junior Dean Patterson. For the second time in his career, Patterson finished with over 100 receiving yards. He last did it in November of 2022 against Middle Tennessee Sate. Patterson finished with nine receptions for a career high 116 yards.
New Linebackers Step Up
Prior to the game, G5 Football Daily learned that junior linebacker Travion Barnes did not make the trip due to a personal matter. UT Marin transfer Giovanni Davis got the start for the Panthers and redshirt sophomore Percy Courtney Jr. was also heavily involved in the game plan.
Courtney ended up playing more and ended the afternoon with a career-high seven total tackles.
Eliminated From Bowl Eligibility
With the loss, FIU is now eliminated from bowl eligibility. It will mark the Panthers fifth straight season without making a bowl game and their fifth straight losing season. The Panthers are back at it next Saturday on the road against the Kennesaw State Owls, still searching for their first road victory of the season.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
MAC Football: Ball State Fires Head Coach Mike Neu After Nine Seasons, 3-7 Start
Tulane Football: Green Wave Clinch AAC Title Game Berth, Shutout Navy 35-0