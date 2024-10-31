TAKEAWAYS: Jacksonville State Gamecocks Take Down Liberty, Move To 4-0 in CUSA
After suffering their first regular season loss since 2022 last week, the Flames have now dropped another game. This also marks the first time since 2022 that the Flames have suffered back-to-back losses.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks took down Liberty by a final score of 31-21 on Wednesday night.
Tre Stewart Just Keeps Running
In just the first half of action, Jax State senior running back Tre Stewart ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The Limestone University transfer ended the night rushing for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
For Stewart, it is a career-high in rushing yards and for the second time this season, he scored four touchdowns in a single game.
Flames Defensive Struggles
Going into Tuesday night's game, Liberty had the third-best rush defense in Conference USA, allowing 149.6 yards per game. Against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, the number-one rushing offense in Conference USA, they ran for a total of 363 rushing yards.
Defensive end C.J. Bazile Jr. and Joseph Carter led the way with ten total tackles each. Bazile Jr. had half a sack and Carter had six solo tackles.
Liberty did defend the pass well, only surrendering 95 passing yards to Tyler Huff.
Tyler Huff's Dominance Continues
Furman transfer quarterback Tyler Huff continues to dominate the conference, running for 130 yards on 20 carries. It's the second highest amount of carries this season for the Gamecocks signal caller. His highest came against Eastern Michigan where he had 24 carries.
Penalties An Issue For Both Teams
On the night, Jax State had 12 penalties which cost them 115 yards. As for the Flames, who also allowed a lot of penalties against Kennesaw State last week, surrendered seven penalties for 61 yards.
What's Next?
With the win, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks extend their win streak to five games, moving to 5-3 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They're also one step closer to clinching a spot in the Conference USA championship game. As for the Flames, they drop to 5-2 on the season and are 3-2 in conference play, making a return trip to the CUSA championship extremely unlikely at this point.
If the season ended today, it would be a Western Kentucky/Jax State championship game.
