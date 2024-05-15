G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: LA Tech Lands LB Pig Cage From UTSA

Joe Londergan

Louisiana Tech head football coach Sonny Cumbie talks with his players during a break in the game / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA
Louisiana Tech head football coach Sonny Cumbie talks with his players during a break in the game / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA
After another stint in the transfer portal, UTSA linebacker Pig Cage announced his commitment to Sonny Cumbie's Louisiana Tech program on Wednesday.

A 5'10" 190-pound native of Kenner, Louisiana, Cage returns to his home state to play for a program roughly five hours northeast of his hometown. In appearances for UTSA over the previous two seasons, Cage totaled 23 tackles with 2.5 for a loss and two pass deflections. Prior to UTSA, he spent the 2021 fall season at LSU where he appeared in eight games where he 3.5 tackles for a loss with a sack in addition to six total tackles. He played for FCS program Nicholls State in the postponed spring season where he had 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In addition to having one of the more unique monikers in college football, Cage can add a solid piece of defensive depth when he's healthy.

Cage was originally a three-star high school prospect in the class of 2020, as rated by 247Sports.

Louisiana Tech open the 2024 season on August 31 against one of Cage's former teams with Nicholls State.

