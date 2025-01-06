TRANSFER PORTAL: Multiple Former Miami Hurricanes Visiting FIU
As the transfer portal continues to shuffle college football rosters for the 2025 season, several former Miami Hurricanes have either already visited FIU, or are set to visit the Panthers' campus. Per reports, that group includes Jonathan Denis, Laurence Seymore, Antonio Tripp and Ajay Allen.
Per 247Sports' Gaby Urrutia, running back Ajay Allen visited FIU over the weekend. In his two seasons with the Hurricanes, Allen ran for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen originally committed to Nebraska, and then transferred to Miami. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Allen, a native of Monroe, Louisiana was a former four-star recruit who received seven reported offers, two coming from Conference USA schools. In high school, he ran for 2,200 yards and scored 34 touchdowns in his final season at Neville High School.
In his lone season at Nebraska, Allen played in four games, rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for nine yards.
Offensive lineman Jonathan Denis, a Homestead, Florida native began his career at Oregon with Mario Cristobal and later followed him to Miami. In 2022, Denis saw action in five games, making two starts. The following season, he appeared in one game. He spent the 2024 season with the University of Central Missouri (DII) where he appeared in nine games. Denis reported a scholarship offer from FIU on Saturday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Laurence Seymore, another offensive lineman and former four-star recruit, appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes before transferring to Akron for the 2024 season. He made seven appearances for the Zips last season. He reported an offer from FIU on December 23 and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Antonio Tripp, another former four-start, entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two at Miami. The IMG Academy product stands at 6'3," and 300 pounds. He never appeared in a game for the Hurricanes.
