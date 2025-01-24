TRANSFER PORTAL: New Mexico State Lands Ex-Baylor & Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson
On Thursday afternoon, the New Mexico State Aggies announced the signing of former Baylor and Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson via the transfer portal.
Throughout his five-year college career, Richardson has totaled 1,767 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, while also making 52 catches for 457 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Richardson spent the previous two seasons at Baylor, appearing in 15 total games for the Bears. He missed all but four games in 2024 with an injury. In 2023, he was Baylor's leading rusher with 125 carries for 519 yards.
The 6'1" 216-pound Oklahoma City native spent the three seasons before that with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. His best college season came with the Cowboys in 2022, when he rushed for 543 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 220 yards.
In 2024, head coach Tony Sanchez's first year at the helm, New Mexico State were fourth in Conference USA in rushing, averaging 179.2 yards per game. The Aggies open up the 2025 season on August 30 against FCS Bryant.
