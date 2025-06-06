TRANSFER PORTAL: Western Kentucky Lands Starting Charlotte Safety Al-Ma'hi Ali
Former Charlotte defensive back Al-Ma'hi Ali is set to transfer to Western Kentucky, per 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.
Ali appeared in 18 games over two seasons with the 49ers, starting all 12 contests for Charlotte in 2024.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder recorded 51 tackles and nabbed two interceptions for the 49ers last season.
Ali was rated by 247 Sports as a two-star recruit coming out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. After beginning his collegiate career with Old Dominion in 2021, playing in three games for the Monarchs where he went by his given name of Ali Ali, Ali transferred to St. Frances University (Pennsylvania) in 2022 as Al-Ma'hi Ali.
He later transferred to Charlotte to play for then-49ers head coach Biff Poggi, who coached at Saint Frances Academy for several years.
Over his two seasons in the Queen City, Ali recorded 73 tackles with one tackle for loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defenses, while appearing in over 1,600 snaps on defense.
Western Kentucky went 8-6 last season and lost the Boca Raton Bowl under head coach Tyson Helton. The Hilltoppers will enter the 2025 season at No. 107 in ESPN's Football Power Index.