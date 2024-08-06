Two Conference USA QBs Make Walter Camp Watch List
Two of Conference USA’s signal callers received preseason recognition as Liberty’s Kaidon Salter and WKU’s TJ Finley were announced as players on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, announced Monday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Salter, who joined Liberty in 2021 after beginning his career with Tennessee, returns to the Flames after an outstanding campaign that saw him earn Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player Award and CUSA Championship Game MVP.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pounder threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing the ball 163 times for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranked in the top-five nationally in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (12), passing touchdowns (32), passing efficiency (176.6), yards per completion (16.25) and points responsible for per game (18.9).
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Exciting G5 vs. P4 Matchups in College Football in 2024
Finley joins Western Kentucky following a one-year stint in the Sun Belt with Texas State where he threw for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions and adding five touchdowns on the ground. He ranked in the top-25 nationally in competition percentage (67.4), passing efficiency (152.4), passing touchdowns (24), passing yards (3,439) and pass yards per game (264.5).
The 2024 Player of the Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November and three finalists will be announced on November 26. The 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on December 12.