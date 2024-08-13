UTEP Football: Update On Starting Quarterback Battle
The UTEP Miners recently concluded their first scrimmage under new head coach Scotty Walden and a big focus was the quarterback battle between Austin Peay transfer Skyler Locklear and returner Cade McConnell.
Last season, McConnell had to step in after injuries multiple quarterbacks, but still showed a lot of potential. His best game came against Middle Tennessee State where he threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. McConnell ended the season throwing for 1,437 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
McConnell not only spoke to what has been a strong offseason for him, but also spoke highly of head coach Scotty Walden and how he's made football fun again for the redshirt junio.
"I just walked up to him in the middle of practice and said 'thank you coach' and he was like, 'why,'" said McConnell. "I was like, coach, I have never had so much fun playing football and maybe this year with everything going on there's a lot of expectations, talk and all these types of things and I don't think a lot of players on this team including myself are feeling a lot of it because the way this offense operates and the way this coaching staff is and the way these players are gelling together, we're just out here having fun and playing football, trying to play real fast and we're trying to be explosive. When those things take over, you stop feeling the noise, you stop feeling the pressure and all you're doing is balling with your friends and teammates."
On the other side of this starting quarterback battle is Austin Peay transfer Skyler Locklear who saw limited action last season, but has still put himself on the map to potentially start in 2024 at the FBS level.
"We both have things that we need to work on," said Locklear. "I need to be more consistent and just continue to get better for the team. When coach makes that decision, I know it'll be the right one from what he's seen from practice and leadership wise for the team. All I am focused on right now is coming here to each practice, each scrimamge and each opportunity and be a better leader for my team."
Following the scrimmage that took place on Monday, Walden provided his insight as to how things went, citing some sloppiness, but did like that turnovers were limited.
The Miners will kick their season off on the road against Nebraska. The game is on Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 pm ET. The game can be streamed on FOX.