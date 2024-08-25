Week 1 - Campbell @ Liberty Flames: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Week One of the 2024 college football season has arrived. The Liberty Flames are hoping to pick up where they left off after a Conference USA title last season in their first season in the league. This year, they kick things off against an FCS opponent in Campell at the tipping point of a schedule that has been jeered nationally as one of the weakest in the FBS in 2024.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Campbell Camels (0-0, 0-0 Big South) @ Liberty Flames (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, August 31
Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM)
Location: Williams Stadium - Lynchburg, Virginia
Betting Line: Flames favored by -36.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
- Last season, head coach Jamey Chadwell led the Flames through an undefeated regular season, Conference USA championship, and appearance in the New Year's Six. For a second straight season, the Flames do not have a power conference opponent on their schedule and the biggest game of the season will be against Appalachian State.
- Returning for the Flames is quarterback Kaidon Salter who was named preseason offensive player of the year and was second on the team in rushing yards. After entering the transfer portal, it didn't take him long to withdraw his name and stick around for another season.
As for the Flames' run game, Quinton Cooley returns after rushing for 1,409 yards and 16 touchdowns. The combination of Cooley and Salter led the Flames to the top rushing offense in Conference USA.
Where the Flames did struggle was the pass game, surprisingly. Ranking 8th in CUSA, the Flames' pass game was a one-man show with Salter connecting with now-LSU wideout CJ Daniels. The Flames did bring in a couple of wide receivers to see if they can spread the ball out more, but it won't get any easier with Salter's top target off to the SEC.
- Last season, the Camels posted an overall 5-6 record and 4-4 conference record. The only FBS opponent that they faced was UNC where they fell by a final score of 59-7. In 2024, the Flames are the only FBS team Campbell will face.
With last year's starting quarterback out, the Fighting Camels will turn to Mike Chandler II who transferred in from Lamar. In 11 games played, Chandler threw for 802 yards, six touchdowns and posted a 49% completion percentage.
Fighting Camel's leading receiver Jalen Kelsey is out as he graduated, so redshirt sophomore VJ Wilkins will become the top wideout after last season hauling in 52 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns.
Linebacker CJ Wilson led the team in total tackles last season and is back for the 2024 season. In 2023, he posred 98 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. The 6'0" 235-pound linebacker will be the name to keep an eye out for on the defensive side of the ball as they will have a tough task stopping one of the best rush attacks in the country.
