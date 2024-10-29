Week 10 - Kennesaw State @ Western Kentucky: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Kennesaw State is coming off their first FBS win in program history, taking down a previously undefeated Liberty team last week. However, the road won't get any easier for the Owls as they take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Wednesday night. The Tops are coming off a bye-week, but moved to 3-0 in conference play last week against Sam Houston State.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's CUSA showdown between the Owls and the Tops.
Kennesaw State Owls (1-6, 1-3 Conference USA) @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA)
Date: Wednesday, October 30
Time: 7:30 PM ET // 6:30 PM CT
Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium - Bowling Green, Kentucky
TV: ESPN2
Betting: Western Kentucky -24.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Struggles Still Apparent
Despite last week's win for the Owls, there is still a lot of work to be done. The offense is still ranked worst in Conference USA, but the defense did take a step forward, now seventh in the conference. The Owls' offense did just enough to win, but could not keep pace with the Flames in terms of yardage. Liberty finished the game with 386 total yards of offense against Kennesaw State's 323.
The Owls will go up against the third-best total offense in the conference in Western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Tops average just over 400 yards per game.
The Caden Veltkamp Show Continues
Caden Veltkamp is arguably the best quarterback in Conference USA right now. He is third amongst the conference in passing yards, and first in completion percentage, efficiency and passing touchdowns.
Veltkamp has led the Hilltoppers pass offense to the top of the conference, averaging 279.1 yards per game through the air. In the Hilltoppers' last game against Sam Houston State, Veltkamp completed 20 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Owls Rush Offense Taking A Step Forward
After struggling to run the ball to start the year, the Owls actually found success in that area last week. Leading the way for Kennesaw State is redshirt senior Michael Benefield with 296 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries. Right behind him is redshirt sophomore Qua Ashley with 252 yards and one touchdown on 76 attempts.
Potential Weakness For Western Kentucky
Although Kennesaw State is the ninth-ranked offense in the conference, quarterback Davis Bryson had a nice game against the Flames, completing 16 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.
On the season, Bryson has thrown for 805 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. After a strong game against the Flames, the redshirt sophomore has a chance to keep the momentum going. Amongst Conference USA, Western Kentucky is seventh in pass defense, surrendering 225.6 yards per game.
