Week 11 - Liberty Flames @ Middle Tennessee State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season and get to .500 in conference play. The Flames can lock up a bowl game this week and need to be perfect the rest of the season if they hope to still have a shot at the CUSA title game.
Liberty Flames (5-2, 3-2 Conference USA) @ Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 1:00 PM ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM) // MTSU Radio: WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM – 93.3 FM/95.1 FM - TuneIn
Betting Line: Liberty -10.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Nick Vattiato At The Top
Blue Raiders quarterback Nick Vattiato continues to lead the conference in passing yards, average passing yards per game, and completions. Vattiato has completed 196 passes for 2,296 yards and ten touchdowns this season. Amongst Conference USA, MTSU ranks second in passing offense (WKU).
Tough Task For MTSU Offense
Amongst Conference USA, Liberty has the second-best pass defense in the game, allowing 189.9 passing yards per game. Just ahead of them is FIU, who allow 166.9 passing yards per game.
Flames Hoping For A Rushing Takeover
What was the top rushing offense in the nation last season has taken a step back in recent weeks at Liberty. The Flames averaged 293 rushing yards per game last season, but average 229.7 this season after seven games (App State game was cancelled).
Running back Quinton Cooley, who ran for over 1,000 yards last year, has 715 yards through seven games, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. This is still quite good, but not to the level that made Liberty as good as they have been in the past.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who found a lot of success through the ground game, has gone more pass-heavy, being limited to 338 rushing yards. His first rushing touchdown didn't come until the fifth game of the season against FIU.
Liberty will hav a great opportunity this time around against a Middle Tennessee State defense that is ranked second-worst in the conference in total defense and worst against the pass.
