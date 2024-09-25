Week 5 - Liberty Flames @ Appalachian State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Appalachian State is coming off an unexpected 48-14 loss to South Alabama, beginning 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back in a non-conference matchup against a Liberty team that rallied lat week to defeat East Carolina by a final score of 35-24. This coud be a marquee matchup between two teams that began the season with College Football Playoff aspirations.
Liberty Flames (4-0, 2-0 Conference USA) @ Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 3:30 PM ET // 2:30 PM CT
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium - Boone, North Carolina
TV: ESPN+
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM)
Betting Line: Liberty -3.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Will the Flame Run Out?
It's been pretty evident through the first four weeks of the season that this isn't the same Liberty Flames team we saw have an undefeated 2023 regular season. At some point, the Flames will likely lose a game and it very well may be against App State.
The Flames' defense is a bit more vulnerable than last season, allowing East Carolina to get out to a 17-0 lead. Thankfully, the Flames offense was able to spark a comeback, with Kaidon Salter leading the way. Depsite some struggles from the defense, they are still the second-best in the conference.
As for the offense, it's tough to argue that they don't look as potent as last season just given what Salter did last week, throwing for 223 passing yards and four touchdowns. Quinton Cooley once again ran for over 100 yards and punched in a touchdown of his own and it seems as if Reese Smith will be the main wide receiver in the offense.
Where App State May Struggle
App State was unable to contain the run in their last game against South Alabama, allowing 320 rushing yards. Against the pass, they were able to limit quarterback Gio Lopez to 154 yards through the air.
The combination of Salter and Cooley won't make things any easier for the Mountaineers. This season, Cooley has rushed for 371 yards, the most in Conference USA. Salter is at 123 rushing yards. The Flames will look to run the ball on a seemingly weak App State rush defense.
The biggest issue for App State this season has been their defense, which has struggled against both the pass and run. The Flames will have a good chance to attack early, establish a lead, and set a pace that App State may not be able to keep up with.
Mountaineers Passing Offense Solid, But Room For Improvement
Joey Aguilar has led App State to have the best passing offense in the Sun Belt through the first couple of weeks. He leads the conference with 1,230 passing yards and is eighth in the country. His last two games have been challenging, however, with three interceptions in that stretch.
Kaedin Robinson continues to be the top target for the Mountaineers, hauling in 24 receptions for 375 yards. Makai Jackson and Eli Wilson both have two touchdowns on the season, having helped Aguilar put some points on the board.
