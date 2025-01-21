Western Kentucky Football Adds Two Veteran Assistant Coaches For 2025
Western Kentucky is set to add a pair of veteran assistants to their coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the Hilltoppers will name Jimmy Lindsey as defensive line coach and Bryan Applewhite as the team’s running backs coach.
Lindsey most recently was with South Carolina on Shane Beamer’s staff, where he helped develop Gamecocks’ redshirt senior Alex Huntley, who earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team as a defensive lineman in 2021.
This move will mark Lindsey’s second stint with Western Kentucky, as Lindsey served under Tyson Helton as defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-2019, where he coached Hilltoppers’ standout DeAngelo Malone.
Applewhite most recently was the running backs coach at Buffalo in 2023.
Prior to his time with the Bulls, Applewhite was at Nebraska where he guided Huskers’ back Anthony Grant. Grant rushed for 915 yards in Applewhite’s lone season with Nebraska, the highest total by a Husker since 2018.
Prior to arriving at Nebraska, Applewhite spent two seasons at TCU. He helped the Horned Frogs rank in the top 30 nationally in rushing both seasons. TCU was the Big 12 rushing champion in 2020, averaging 214.7 rushing yards per game to rank 20th nationally in rushing.
