Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton on TJ Finley's Fit with the Tops
FRISCO, TX - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are coming off of a season where they went 8-5 which included a bowl game win against Old Dominion. Following the season, starting quarterback Austin Reed left for the NFL and through the transfer portal, the Hilltoppers brought in ex-Texas State, LSU, and Auburn QB TJ Finley.
Last season for the Bobcats, Finley threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He was named as a Sun Belt all-conference honorable mention and now joins head coach Tyson Helton at Western Kentucky, looking to pick up where Reed left things.
"TJ came in and did his job," said Helton on Tuesday at Conference USA media day. "He said 'coach, I want to earn everything I get here' and he did a great job at building a rapport with our players. We have a great culture and everybody also loves Caden. We understand the best man-win mentality and how things start off aren't always how they finish either, so you better come to play every single week. TJ embraces that."
Although Finley may be the favorite to win the starting job, Helton made sure to mention bowl game starting quarterback Caden Veltkamp who according to the Hilltoppers head coach, has done a great job throughout the spring and summer. Finley and Veltkamp will likely continue to compete against one another throughout Fall camp.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 31st at 6:00 PM CT on ESPN.