Western Kentucky Trounce Kennesaw State 31-14 to Lock Up Another Bowl Game
Last week, the Kennesaw State Owls picked up one of the program's most notable wins, downing their first FBS opponent in a victory over Liberty. This week, however, the Owls couldn't find the same magic against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
WKU's offense was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night, on the way to a 31-14 win. Here's what stood out from Tyson Helton's latest blowout victory.
Another Big Day From The WKU Offense
The Tops totaled 462 yards of offense on Wednesday, their fifth time going over the 400-yard mark this season. Running back Elijah Young had a season-best performance, carrying 15 times for 114 yards.
Through the air, Caden Veltkamp was again very productive, completing 17 passes on 22 attempts for 276 yards and three touchdowns. A completion percentage of 77% was his second-highest this season.
Easton Messer's Highlight-Reel Touchdown
Redshirt sophomore Easton Messer had arguably the biggest offensive play of the night. In the first quarter, Messer caught a pass from Veltkamp on what appeared to be a post route. Messer sprinted to the end zone for a 64-yard score, with roughly 55 of those yards coming after the catch.
What It Means & What's Next
The Tops improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play with the win. WKU have now reached bowl eligibility for six consecutive seasons. Their conference record also keeps them at the top of the CUSA standings for another week.
Jacksonville State also won on Wednesday night, meaning both the Tops and the Gamecocks are 4-0 in league games this season.
WKU will face New Mexico State on November 9 in Las Cruces, looking to pick up their seventh win and secure their fourth consecutive winning season. Kennesaw State face UTEP in El Paso that same day.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Week 10 - Middle Tennessee State @ UTEP: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
TAKEAWAYS: Eric Rivers Makes FIU History In Win Over New Mexico State
AP POLL: Boise State Continue To Rise At #15, Army To #21 After Bye