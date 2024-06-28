EA Sports College Football 25: Memphis Tigers Rank #19 In Game's Top Offenses
Ahead of a much anticipated year for the Memphis football program, news from the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game is adding to the Tigers' hype. EA released the 25 teams with the top offensive ratings in the new game, notching Memphis in at #19 with a rating of 85. The Tigers are the only G5 side included in that list.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: No G5 Teams Included In EA's First Power Rankings
In 2023, Memphis had the top scoring offense in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 39.4 points per game. The Tigers averaged 306.5 passing yards per game and 458.5 total yards per game. In the latter, they finished the season #14 in FBS.
Leading Ryan Silverfield's offense will be Seth Henigan, entering his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. Henigan has thrown for over 10,000 yards with 79 touchdowns to 25 interceptions. He is one just four active FBS quarterbacks with over 10,000 passing yards to his name.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Included In Toughest Places To Play
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.
Memphis will officially begin the 2024 season on August 31 against the North Alabama Lions.