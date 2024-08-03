G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Kicker on the 2024 Lou Groza Award Watchlist 2024

Joe Londergan

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UTSA Roadrunners place kicker Chase Allen (82) makes a field goal during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
30 of the nation's best plackickers were named on Friday as players to watch in the race for the 2024 Lou Groza Award. The Palm Beach County Sports Commission awards the trophy annually to the best placekicker in FBS.

Nine kickers from the Group of Five ranks were part of that list - one from the AAC, three from the Sun Belt, and five from the Mountain West. Each of those names are listed below.

Chase Allen - UTSA

Dominic Zvada - Arkansas State

Dylan Lynch - Fresno State

John Hoyland - Wyoming

Jonah Dalmas - Boise State

Mason Shipley - Texas State

Matthew Dapore - Air Force

Matthew Shipley - Hawaii

Michael Hughes - Appalachian State

While many national awards do not typically go to G5 players, the 2023 Lou Groza Award went to Graham Nicholson of Miami (OH), who has since transferred to Alabama. The winner of this year's award will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12.

