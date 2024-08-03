Every G5 Kicker on the 2024 Lou Groza Award Watchlist 2024
30 of the nation's best plackickers were named on Friday as players to watch in the race for the 2024 Lou Groza Award. The Palm Beach County Sports Commission awards the trophy annually to the best placekicker in FBS.
Nine kickers from the Group of Five ranks were part of that list - one from the AAC, three from the Sun Belt, and five from the Mountain West. Each of those names are listed below.
RELATED: Every G5 Punter on the 2024 Ray Guy Award Watch List
Chase Allen - UTSA
Dominic Zvada - Arkansas State
Dylan Lynch - Fresno State
John Hoyland - Wyoming
Jonah Dalmas - Boise State
Mason Shipley - Texas State
Matthew Dapore - Air Force
Matthew Shipley - Hawaii
Michael Hughes - Appalachian State
While many national awards do not typically go to G5 players, the 2023 Lou Groza Award went to Graham Nicholson of Miami (OH), who has since transferred to Alabama. The winner of this year's award will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12.