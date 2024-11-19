4 Names To Watch in Ball State Football Head Coach Search
In the midst of a 3-7 campaign, Ball State chose to dismiss head coach Mike Neu earlier this week.
"Coach Neu has poured his heart into the Ball State football program," said Mitchell. "I commend him for his professionalism and the positive team culture he has constructed. His efforts have greatly impacted the lives of hundreds of young men. He has represented the Ball State brand with integrity and class, and I wish him well in future pursuits."
The former Ball State quarterback spent eight seasons as head coach, amassing a record of 40-63.
Here are several names who could be in play at Ball State for the opening.
Tyler Stockton – Boise State co-Defensive Coordinator/safeties coach
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Tyler Stockton spent five seasons as a Ball State assistant from 2019-2023, before taking his current role as Boise State co-Defensive Coordinator. Stockton has been a fast riser and has familiarity with the program.
Joey Lynch – Texas A&M assistant
Former Ball State quarterback and Indianapolis native Joey Lynch spent 11 seasons on staff at his alma mater from 2009-2019 and has Power Four experience at both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Jay Bateman – Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator
Another Texas A&M assistant with Ball State ties is former Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Bateman was with the program from 2011-2013 and has spent the last five seasons coaching at the Power Four level with North Carolina, Florida and his current role with the Aggies.
Mike Uremovich – Butler Head Coach
The splashiest of hires would be current Butler head coach Mike Uremovich. After serving as an offensive coordinator at Northern Illinois and Temple, Uremovich has amassed a 17-8 record over three seasons in Indianapolis.
