4 Names To Watch In UMass Football Head Coach Search
UMass football fired head coach Don Brown Monday morning following a 2-8 start to the 2024 season.
As the Minutemen begin a national search for their next head coach, keep an eye on these four names.
Tyler Stockton – Boise State co-Defensive Coordinator/safeties coach
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Tyler Stockton is a New Jersey native, who is familiar with the recruiting territory of the northeast. Stockton is a fast riser among the coaching ranks and would be a home-run hire, if UMass could come up with the funding to entice him.
Joe Harasymiak – Rutgers Defensive Coordinator
Another hire that would be a massive coup for the program would be current Rutgers DC Joe Harasymiak. The 38-year-old already has head coaching experience, leading Maine for three seasons where he amassed a 20-15 record. Harasymiak left Maine for an FBS opportunity, which may make it unrealistic that he would take a head coaching job at UMass.
Rich Skrosky – Duke assistant
Former Elon head coach Rich Skrosky is a New Jersey native who is also very familiar with the area. Skrosky is known for his work with quarterbacks, helping send Alex McGough and James Morgan to the NFL during his stint at Florida International offensive coordinator, along with developing Keith Wenning at Ball State
Bob Diaco – LSU assistant
The last name on our list is one that college football fans are very familiar with. Former UConn head coach Bob Diaco has taken over a program with challenges and led them to success, having led the Huskies to a bowl berth in 2015. Diaco is a well-respected defensive mind and could be eager for another shot as a head coach.
