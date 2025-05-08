Akron Football: Zips Handed Postseason Ban Due To Academic Issues
The Akron Zips have not played in a postseason bowl game since the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl. They'll once again miss the postseason in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year.
The NCAA released Academic Progress Rate scores this week, revealing Akron football's score of 914. Teams need a score of at-least 930 to be eligible for postseason play.
The APRs released this week are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. The NCAA's Committee on Academics voted to restore many APR-related penalties this academic year after suspending them in 2020 due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To calculate APR for a team, each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team's total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team's Academic Progress Rate. In addition to a team's current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
The Zips enter their fourth season under the direction of head coach Joe Moorhead in 2025. He was 8-28 over his first three years in Akron.